Sharon Kaye Shrider
Feb. 16, 1947 - June 29, 2020
NILES, MI - Sharon Kaye Shrider, 73, of Niles passed away at home with her family by her side.
Kaye was born on February 16, 1947 in Robinson, Illinois to Milford and Margaret (Purcell) Sheese.
She is preceded in death by her father, Milford and an infant daughter.
On June 24, 1967 Kaye married Frederick W. Shrider.
Kaye is survived by her mother, Margaret Sheese of Robinson, IL, her husband of 53 years, Fred and their children, Scott (Stephanie) Shrider of Edwardsburg, Beth Davidson of Niles, and Mandi (James) Smith of Elkhart; six grandchildren, Kyle Shrider, Kara Shrider, Brody (Amanda Goufas) Grishaber, Zayne Grishaber, Tucker Davidson, and Ellyssa Smith; and a great-granddaughter, Kinslee. She is also survived by her sisters, Jan (Chuck) Acrey of Mishawaka and Lindy Tucker of Robinson, IL; and her brother, David (Dori) Sheese of Robinson, IL.
Kaye had been a church secretary for many years. She was the secretary at First Presbyterian Church in Buchanan for 12 years and then at St. John's United Church of Christ in Niles for the past 13 years. Kaye enjoyed reading and crocheting. All who knew Kaye knew how much she loved her family and they her.
Visitation for Kaye will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles, MI 49120. A Funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. John's United Church of Christ, 601 Sycamore St., Niles, MI 49120. Burial will follow in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.
Kaye fought bravely against Bile Duct Cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma). The family asks you to wear either green for Bile Duct Cancer or Kaye's favorite color, yellow to honor her.
Memorials in Kaye's name may be directed to Pediatric Stroke Warriors, 14401 Issaquah Hobart Rd. SE, Issaquah, WA 98027.
Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at www.halbritterwickens.com
.