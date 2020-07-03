1/1
Sharon Kaye Shrider
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Kaye Shrider

Feb. 16, 1947 - June 29, 2020

NILES, MI - Sharon Kaye Shrider, 73, of Niles passed away at home with her family by her side.

Kaye was born on February 16, 1947 in Robinson, Illinois to Milford and Margaret (Purcell) Sheese.

She is preceded in death by her father, Milford and an infant daughter.

On June 24, 1967 Kaye married Frederick W. Shrider.

Kaye is survived by her mother, Margaret Sheese of Robinson, IL, her husband of 53 years, Fred and their children, Scott (Stephanie) Shrider of Edwardsburg, Beth Davidson of Niles, and Mandi (James) Smith of Elkhart; six grandchildren, Kyle Shrider, Kara Shrider, Brody (Amanda Goufas) Grishaber, Zayne Grishaber, Tucker Davidson, and Ellyssa Smith; and a great-granddaughter, Kinslee. She is also survived by her sisters, Jan (Chuck) Acrey of Mishawaka and Lindy Tucker of Robinson, IL; and her brother, David (Dori) Sheese of Robinson, IL.

Kaye had been a church secretary for many years. She was the secretary at First Presbyterian Church in Buchanan for 12 years and then at St. John's United Church of Christ in Niles for the past 13 years. Kaye enjoyed reading and crocheting. All who knew Kaye knew how much she loved her family and they her.

Visitation for Kaye will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles, MI 49120. A Funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. John's United Church of Christ, 601 Sycamore St., Niles, MI 49120. Burial will follow in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Kaye fought bravely against Bile Duct Cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma). The family asks you to wear either green for Bile Duct Cancer or Kaye's favorite color, yellow to honor her.

Memorials in Kaye's name may be directed to Pediatric Stroke Warriors, 14401 Issaquah Hobart Rd. SE, Issaquah, WA 98027.

Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at www.halbritterwickens.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HALBRITTER FUNERAL HOME
615 E MAIN ST
Niles, MI 49120
(269) 683-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved