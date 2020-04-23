|
|
Sharon Kerikas
Jan. 14, 1943 - April 18, 2020
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Sharon M. Kerikas, 77, of Salt Lake City, Utah, formerly of South Bend, Indiana, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. Sharon was born on January 14, 1943 to Edward J. and Mary A. (Babinski) Nawrocki. Both parents preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are brothers, John E. Nawrocki and Thomas E. Nawrocki. Sharon is survived by her husband, Emanuel J. (Mike) Kerikas, whom she married on July 11, 1970. She is also survived by her niece, Julie A. Nawrocki and great-nephew, Joseph A. Gerencser of Henderson, Nevada; and nephews, Edward and Stephen Nawrocki of South Bend, Indiana.
Sharon attended St. Mary's Academy, Ball State University, and Northwestern University, where she met her husband Mike and received her Master's Degree. She then went on to spend over 40 years working for the Utah School for the Deaf and Blind. She also worked at Gallaudet University, Beaufort County School District, and Judge Memorial Catholic High School. Sharon had dedicated her life to helping children with special needs and was truly a wonderful and passionate teacher. In 2002 she received the Huntsman Education Award for outstanding teacher.
Sharon was a member of the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City and Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, which named her Woman of the Year in 2018. Sharon was one of Notre Dame football's biggest fans, and never missed a game. She also enjoyed traveling and gardening. Sharon will be truly missed by so many who knew and loved her.
A private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, Committal, Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Salt Lake City. Funeral Directors, Neil O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020