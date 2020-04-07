|
Sharon L. Burget
May 22, 1933 - April 1, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Sharon L. Burget, 86, of Mishawaka, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, in her residence. Sharon was born in South Bend to Leroy and Margaret L. (Straub) Chambers on May 22, 1933. She graduated from John Adams High School as a member of the class of ‘51. In 1952, she married the love of her life, Ralph M. Burget at the First Presbyterian Church in South Bend. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2011. Sharon worked in the food services at Bethel College (now Bethel University) for many years. She was a member of the St. Paul Episcopal Church in South Bend.
Sharon is survived by her loving daughter, Victoria Rider of Mishawaka, and her two grandchildren, Hannah Rider and Maria Lucio of Wisconsin, along with her great-grandson, Peyton. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Lucio, and her two sons, Randall and Scott Burget.
As per Sharon's wishes cremation is to take place. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the St. Paul Episcopal Church. A notice will appear in the newspaper when the times are set.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020