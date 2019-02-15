Sharon L. Fisher



MISHAWAKA, IN - Sharon L. Fisher, 80, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, of Haven Court, Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on March 24, 1938 to James and Blanche (Smith) Miller both of whom preceded her in death. On April 1, 1956, she married Larry Fisher on Easter Sunday. They only had one official anniversary and that was last year when Easter fell on April 1. He survives with two children, Debra Kabzinski and Jeff Fisher. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Bradley Kabzinski, Jason Fisher, Kent Kabzinski, and Mary Rabensteine; one great-granddaughter, Penelope Rabensteine; two step-great-grandchildren, Kristen Vance and Jonny Vance; and one sister, Joan Lower. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Linda LaLone, Phyllis Moore, and Carolyn Eby; along with two brothers, Donald Miller and Robert Miller. Funeral Services for Sharon will take place at 5:00pm Sunday at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana where friends will be received from 3:00pm until the time of the service on Sunday, February 17. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made to the Center for Hospice Care. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary