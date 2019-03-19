Sharon L. Fisko



April 5, 1941 - March 16, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Sharon Leah Fisko, 77, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Elkhart Hospice House. She was born on April 5, 1941 in Hammond, IN to the late Raymond and Rose (Collette) Orr. She was also preceded in death by her twin sisters, Colleen Abate and Collette Kenward, and her brother, John Orr.



Sharon's husband, James J. Fisko survives along with their daughter, Sarah (Thomas) Fisko-Bushong; son, Paul (Lauren) Fisko; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Madeline Bushong, Gabriella, Olivia, and Alexander Fisko; sister, Leah Orr; many nieces and nephews; and an “adopted son,” Yoshihisa (Natsu) Ikurumi of Tokyo, Japan.



Sharon began her teaching career as a member of the Sisters of St. Francis (Oldenburg, IN). In 1969, she left the religious order, married, and for the next twelve years raised her children while moving several times before finally settling in South Bend in 1981. Here she resumed teaching-2nd grade for four years at St. Matthew's Cathedral School, then kindergarten for eighteen years at Muessel School. She retired in 2003. Sharon was an active, creative, selfless person who found joy in accepting, being with, and helping others. Animals fascinated her and she considered herself their companion.



Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 1827 E. Ireland Road, South Bend, with a prayer service beginning at 5:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Paul's Retirement Community Chapel, 3602 S. Ironwood Drive, with a 1-hour visitation prior to the Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sister Maura Brannick, CSC Clinic, 326 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601.



