Sharon L. Hargreaves
May 19, 1948 - Nov. 19, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Sharon L. Hargreaves passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born on May 19, 1948 to Dorothy Pardee of Alba, Michigan. Sharon was adopted at the age of two and raised by James & Laura Patterson of Lansing, Michigan. She grew up an only child but learned later in life that she was one of twelve children belonging to her biological mother. She was able to connect with her siblings over the years and is survived by two older brothers, John Kirkpatrick and Ted O'Dell; two older sisters, Mary Novotny & Betty Kirby, and one younger sister, Doreen Pardee, all from the upper Michigan area. Sharon also leaves behind five children, Lori (Ted) Lampert, Kathi (Scott) Allan, Tami Cashman, Michael Hargreaves, and Kaylee Hargreaves; six grandchildren, Lauren (Raymond) Lampert-Molchan, Zachary Cashman, Kelsey (Jacob) Coleman, Madison Hargreaves, Mac Allan, and Thea Lampert and one great-grandchild on the way. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Michael R. Hargreaves, Sr. They were married for 55 years.
Sharon was a homemaker and completely dedicated herself to her family, especially her grandchildren. Babysitting them over the years gave her such joy and purpose. She always put her children & grandchildren first and her children will be forever grateful for all her devotion and unconditional love. Sharon also enjoyed soap operas, taking care of her Chihuahua, going to knitting club, and playing the game “chicken” with dominos with anyone willing to learn & play. She was a two-time cancer survivor but recent health issues were just too much for her immune system to conquer.
To Sharon, family was everything. A song lyric from her favorite movie, The Greatest Showman, sums up how Sharon felt: “It's everything you want, It's everything you need, And it's all right in front of you, This is where you want to be.” Sharon touched a lot of lives and will be missed very much.
A private family service will be held on November 30, 2020, at Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka, IN, and there are plans to have a Celebration of Life at a later date, tentatively May 22, 2021.
To leave the family an online condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com
.