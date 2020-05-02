Sharon L. Lowe
1942 - 2020
Sharon L. Lowe

Sept. 15, 1942 - April 26, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Sharon Peterman Lowe, 77, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 after an extended illness at Memorial Hospital.

In 1962, she married Donald Lowe and they raised three daughters who survive: Tref (John) Barillo, Stephanie Sarell, and Heather (Merle) Carmichael. Sharon is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Alexandra and Evan Sarell, Madeline, Susanne and Cooper Barillo, and Ryan Carmichael; as well as her sister, Nyala Bolen of Terre Haute, IN, plus many nieces, nephews, and friends whom she considered family.

After a 20-year partnership, she married Richard Weber in 2005, who also survives.

Capable and skilled, Sharon could fly a plane, drive any motor vehicle, was a sailor and water skier, loved volleyball and bowling with friends. She was a prolific knitter and seamstress, amazing cook and homemaker. Her from scratch cooking was renowned and no piece of pie was ever wasted. Her door was always open and if you walked through it, you were greeted with a huge smile and warm welcome.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Joann Crocker and Betty Folken. On Tuesday, April 28, Khaki joined her, Sharon's beloved dog who followed her everywhere.

The family would like to recognize the exceptional end of life care provided by the staff at Memorial Hospital. We also want to thank friends and family for their unconditional support.

Respecting her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions can be made in Sharon's honor to A Rosie Place, 53131 Quince Road, South Bend, IN 46628 or Pet Refuge, 4626 Burnette Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” and Cremation Service handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Sharon's family and friends.

Online condolences may be made online at: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 2, 2020.
