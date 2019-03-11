Sharon L. Pritz



Jan. 14, 1937 - March 3, 2019



LA PORTE, IN - Sharon L. Pritz, 82, of La Porte, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at La Porte Hospital and Health Services. Sharon was born on January 14, 1937 in Michigan City, IN, to Theodore K. and Dorothy (Grandorf) Coupland. On June 27, 1959 in Michigan City, IN, she married Richard Eldo Pritz who preceded her in death on January 17, 2003. Surviving are her granddaughter, Katherine “Katie” Pritz; daughter-in-law, Gretchen Swanson of San Diego, CA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents; husband; daughter, Corrine Pritz on July 13, 1986; and son, Craig Richard Pritz on December 19, 2014. Sharon taught in public school as a teacher for 32 years. Her favorite past times included reading, volunteering at church, staying current on politics, and traveling with friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 am (CT) on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 9 am (CT) until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G Street, La Porte, IN 46350. Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary