Sharon L. Taghon
Nov. 5, 1941 - April 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND , IN - Sharon L. Taghon, 78, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Sharon was born on November 5, 1941 in South Bend to the late Louis and Alice (Kiska) Litznerski. On June 15, 1963 in South Bend she married Jackie “Jack” Taghon who survives. She is also survived by three daughters, Jacqueline (John) McDonnell of Western Springs, Illinois, Melanie (Tom) Houle of Yorktown, Virginia, and Rachel (Colin) Toole of Katy, Texas; two sons, Tom (Katja) Taghon of Reston, Virginia and Andy (Sarah) Taghon of South Bend, Indiana; and fourteen grandchildren: Madeline and Jacob Taghon, Jack, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Jenna McDonnell, Sam, Sarah, and Kate Houle, Michael and Nora Toole, Camryn Taghon, and Brayden and Ashlynn Weisser. Other survivors include two brothers, Bob (Mariann) and Don Litznerski.
Sharon retired from Marshall Fields. She was an accomplished quilter and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Due to the current health situation, a private Catholic Mass and Burial will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Hospice Care in Sharon's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020