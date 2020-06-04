Sharon Longacre
Sharon Longacre

August 8, 1938 - June 3, 2020

MIDDLEBURY, IN - Sharon Kay Longacre, 81, of Middlebury is survived by daughter Lorrie Krontz & son Lonnie Longacre both of Middlebury. Visitation 9-11 am on Friday at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Funeral services will follow at 11 am.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
