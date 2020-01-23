Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Sharon M. Berglund


1942 - 2020
Sharon M. Berglund Obituary
Sharon M. Berglund

Nov. 14, 1942 - Jan. 21, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Sharon M. Berglund, 77, life-long South Bend resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Memorial Hospital.

Sharon was born November 14, 1942 in South Bend, to the late Edward and Isabelle (Cegielski) Edstrom.

She attended Brandywine High School.

On December 21, 2006 in Anguilla, she married David C. Berglund; he survives.

She worked for Notre Dame for ten years in the North dining hall. Sharon enjoyed playing games, especially poker, Yahtzee, and euchre. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed cooking for everyone.

Surviving are her husband, David of South Bend; daughte, Michelle Lawton of South Bend and her children, Neil and Jeffrey Burt; two sons, Jeffrey Witt of South Bend and David Witt of South Bend; and one brother, Kenneth Edstrom.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Michael Edstrom.

A Memorial service will take place at 1:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana 46614 with Fr. John Eze officiating.

Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 PM until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be directed to the Berglund family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020
