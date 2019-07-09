Sharon Simmons



OSCEOLA, IN - Sharon Simmons, 71, of Short Hair Drive, Osceola, Indiana, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born in Clarksville, Arkansas to Arlie and Daisy Clayborn on July 10, 1947. Her father preceded her in death. As Sharon Clayborn, she married Michael Dennis Simmons in Mishawaka on August 6, 1965. He died on March 2, 2016. Sharon was a 1965 graduate of Mishawaka High School and retired from AT&T as a phone operator in 1996. She is survived by her mother, Daisy Clayborn of South Bend; and her two sons, Shawn (Karla) Simmons of Osceola and Jody Simmons of Mishawaka. One sister survives, Kathryn (David) Sorenson along with a granddaughter, Lacey Simmons and a great-grandson, Orion May. Four step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren survive along with many other relatives too numerous to mention. Friends will be received from 4 until 7pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the St. Joseph County Humane Society. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 9, 2019