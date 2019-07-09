Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Simmons


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Simmons Obituary
Sharon Simmons

July 10, 1947 - July 5, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Sharon Simmons, 71, of Short Hair Drive, Osceola, Indiana, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born in Clarksville, Arkansas to Arlie and Daisy Clayborn on July 10, 1947. Her father preceded her in death. As Sharon Clayborn, she married Michael Dennis Simmons in Mishawaka on August 6, 1965. He died on March 2, 2016. Sharon was a 1965 graduate of Mishawaka High School and retired from AT&T as a phone operator in 1996. She is survived by her mother, Daisy Clayborn of South Bend; and her two sons, Shawn (Karla) Simmons of Osceola and Jody Simmons of Mishawaka. One sister survives, Kathryn (David) Sorenson along with a granddaughter, Lacey Simmons and a great-grandson, Orion May. Four step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren survive along with many other relatives too numerous to mention. Friends will be received from 4 until 7pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the St. Joseph County Humane Society.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now