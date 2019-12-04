|
Sharon Snyder
June 22, 1953 - Dec. 3, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Sharon Snyder, 66, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Hospice House in South Bend, Indiana. Sharon was born June 22, 1953 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Carl B. and Alice E. (Demaralere) Seese. She married John Snyder on August 17, 1991 in Mishawaka, IN.
She is survived by her husband, John Snyder; daughter, Tara (Keith) Bogaert; stepdaughter, Erin Kelly Snyder; stepsons, Kerry and Neil Johnathan Snyder; grandchildren, Dalton, Dylan, Alexis, Angelle, Brian, Gabriel, and Annabelle; brother, Larry (Nancy) Seese and sister-in-law, Julie Seese. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Ann Iden; and brother, Eddie Seese.
Visitation will be Friday, December 7 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Funeral services for Sharon will be held on Saturday, December 8 , 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Memorial donations in Sharon's honor may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019