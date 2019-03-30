Sharon Young



Dec. 16, 1944 - March 17, 2019



PLYMOUTH, IN - Sharon Ann Young, 74, passed away in Ellenton, Florida on Sunday, March 17, 2019.



Born in South Bend, Indiana on December 16, 1944, Sharon was the first daughter of August Oscar and Mary Geniese (Champ) Naessens. She attended Washington High School in South Bend.



Sharon married Dennis Young in 1974 and with his military career, the two lived all over the U.S. and in the Philippines. Sharon and Dennis were world travelers and enjoyed seeing new places. They were snowbirds for the last 6 years, traveling between Indiana and Ellenton, FL. She worked at the aerospace division of Bendix Corporation for many years and retired from Johnson Controls in 1993.



She was the guiding force of the family, always enjoying spending time with family at gatherings and attending her grandchildren's school and sports activities. Sharon was a member of the quilting club in Plymouth and loved traveling to many quilting shops around the country. Sharon had many dogs throughout the years, loving all of them and leaving behind her beloved boxer, Ruby.



Sharon was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Donaldson, serving as a greeter and an usher.



She is survived by her children: Jeffrey Hooton of South Bend, Scott (Patty) Hooton of Southwest Ranches, FL, Matthew (Stacy Menzie) Young of Nappanee, and Ryan Young of Elkhart; 10 grandchildren; her siblings, Charlotte Shafer, Jim Naessens, Nancy Scott, and Frances Johnson; many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.



Sharon was preceded in death by her loving husband Dennis on December 12, 2018, her parents, and her brother Joe.



A Memorial Service will be held on April 6 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 6835 Union Road, Donaldson. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Thelma Cobbler officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 6835 Union Road, Donaldson, IN 46513.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019