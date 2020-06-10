Sharyl J. “Shari” Holm
March 27, 1947 - June 9, 2020
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Sharyl J.”Shari” Holm, residing in North Liberty, IN passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 in her home, surrounded by the love and care of her wonderful family. She was 73 years old.
She was born March 27, 1947 in South Bend, a daughter of the late Frank J. and Mabel L. (Floran) Fenske, and has been a lifelong resident of this community.
On July 17, 1965 in South Bend, Shari was united in marriage to the love of her life, Rick Holm. Together, they have shared nearly 55 years of marriage. Along with Rick, she is survived by her four daughters, Christi Holm, Cindi (Will) Pedersen, Michelle (Chris) Feller, and Kelly (John) Shaida, along with eight grandchildren, Paul, Emily, and Joshua Pedersen, Padrick and Sydney Feller, and Kate, Brooke, and John Shaida IV. Shari is also survived by her three sisters, Sandra K. Newton of Granger, Bonnie Jo (Tom) Lehman of South Bend, and Vicki S. (David) Treat of Lima, OH.
Shari was part owner of Enyart Electric. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandma. Her family was her life. She loved the Lord, and that was very evident to everyone who knew her.
Services celebrating Shari's life will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 North Michigan St., Lakeville. Rev. Mark Rydzinski and Rev. Rich Siri will lead the service. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00-4:00, & 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
The Family wishes to thank Harbor Light Hospice, and especially Stacie, for their support and care. Those wishing to express their sympathy with memorial contributions may do so to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or to Grace Chapel, 59888 Crums St., North Liberty, IN 46554. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.