Sharyl J. "Shari" Holm
1947 - 2020
Sharyl J. “Shari” Holm

March 27, 1947 - June 9, 2020

NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Sharyl J. “Shari” Holm, 73, of North Liberty, died Tuesday. Visitation is 2-4pm & 6-8pm Thurs., June 11, & 10-11 am Fri., June 12, at Palmer Funeral Home within the Palmer Community Complex, with services at 11:00 am Friday.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Home
JUN
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Home
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Home
JUN
12
Service
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Home
