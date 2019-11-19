Home

Nov. 1, 1968 - Nov. 12, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Mr. Shawn A. Irvin of Mishawaka died Tues., Nov. 12 in Mishawaka, IN at the age of 51. He is survived by a son, Shawn Anthony Irvin Jr. of Niles, MI and brother, Kevin (Diane) Irvin of South Bend. He was born on Nov. 1, 1968 in Dowagiac, MI. Shawn was raised in a loving home in Dowagiac, by those who preceded him in death: mother, Betty Lou Irvin; grandparents, Lyle and Chanda Harrison; and aunts, Susan and Sally Harrison. Shawn's love of golf directed him towards a career of caddying at exclusive golf courses in the area. He will always be remembered for that big smile and engaging laugh (Giggle).
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019
