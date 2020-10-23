Shawn Keith Swartz
May 6, 1976 - Oct. 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Shawn Swartz, 44, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Shawn was born May 6, 1976 in Sault Sainte Marie to Ronald Smith and Susan Swartz. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald; and grandparents, Leonard & Marie Swartz.
On August 14, 2013 in Bahamas, Shawn married his loving wife, Angelique (Lack) Swartz; she survives along with a son, Zayn Swartz; stepsons, Anthony Orozco and Adonis Orozco; his mother, Susan (Walter) Davis; brothers, Jordan Davis, Jeremy (Amber) Davis, Walter Davis, Jr., David Rossi, and Bradley Smith; sister, Tracy Smith; mother-in-law, Dorthey Simon; cousins, Chad (Nichole) Ladyga, Christopher (Stacy) Swartz, Jenell (Justin) Bronke, and Stephen (Katy) Botka, III, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a host of dear friends.
Shawn enjoyed dirt bikes, motorcycles, his garage, and working on cars. He was very outgoing, always joking, and the life of the party. Shawn loved spending time with his son, especially taking him to skate parks and going on bike rides. Most of all he loved spending time with his wife and family. They enjoyed camping, fishing with the kids, going to the Motor Speedway, and vacationing together. Shawn was also a Momma's Boy who loved his mother very much.
Visitation for Shawn will be 10:00AM-1:00PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service to begin at 1:00PM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net
