Sheila Bergeron
Feb. 1, 1945 - April 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Sheila Bergeron, 75, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Thursday, February 1, 1945, in Van Buren, IN. Sheila was a 1972 graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington and a 1975 graduate of Indiana University, Indianapolis where she earned her Masters of Social Work.
Sheila was an intern for and then employed by Birch Bayh before accepting a position in South Bend in 1975, as the director of Social Services on the dialysis unit at Saint Joseph Regional Hospital. She left the hospital in order to stay home and raise her children. Later Sheila served as a board member for 12 years on the South Bend Community School Corporation's Board of School Trustees, and also as a board member for the Saint Joseph Public Library for several years.
“I was so fortunate to have very loving and supportive grandparents and parents. I grew up in a delightful small town, and I was so lucky to have a loving husband who gave me three unbelievably great and loving daughters, and their families. I have always had the greatest of friends and sweetest of cats and dogs, and loved them all tremendously as well. I wish everyone could be as fortunate as I have been.”
Survivors include her husband, James “Jim” Bergeron of South Bend, IN; their three daughters and their spouses, Kirsten Bergeron (husband Ian) Alford of South Bend, IN, Laura Bergeron (wife Michelle) Kuch of Mishawaka, IN, and Marlaina Bergeron (wife Toni) Johns of South Bend, IN; her grandchildren, Grayson & Sammy Johns, and Kristie, Kaiden, Kyle, Jim, & Kane Kuch, as well as her beloved cats and dogs.
She was preceded in death by her father, Francis Ferguson, mother, Helen (Brown) Ferguson, and grandparents.
There will be graveside services at the Jefferson Cemetery, Upland, IN at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 with Pastor Tony Miner officiating. Interment will follow in the Jefferson Cemetery in Upland.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend, IN 46628.
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020