|
|
Sheila I. Rojics
Mar. 9, 1947 - Feb. 25, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Born to Peter and Juanita Fast, Shelia (Fast) Rojics dedicated her life to caring for others. As a Licensed Practical Nurse, Shelia cared for strangers in their time of need at St. Joseph's Hospital of South Bend. She then moved on to work with special needs children at Darden School in South Bend. It was here that Shelia became the driving force behind the development of the Catheterization Program for the special needs children of the South Bend Community School district. Shelia then decided to leave the community work force, dedicating her life to caring for her family full time.
Shelia was blessed with a loving husband of 55 years, Louis Rojics, who survives her. She was also blessed with three children whom she adored: Daniel (Lynda) Rojics, David Rojics, and Dawn Rojics. Her blessings continued with grandchildren, Ashley (Riccardo) Rubino, Nathan Rojics, Justin (Erin) Donica and Mitchell Donica. She loved her grandchildren dearly and cherished every moment she spent with them.
Visitation will be held at Kaniewski's Funeral Home on Bendix Drive in South Bend, IN on Sunday, March 1st from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. A rosary vigil will take place at 2:30 P.M. Catholic Mass and funeral service will be held Monday at St. Pius X Church on Fir Road in Granger at 10:30 A.M. followed by burial service at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020