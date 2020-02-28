Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Rojics
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila I. Rojics

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila I. Rojics Obituary
Sheila I. Rojics

Mar. 9, 1947 - Feb. 25, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Born to Peter and Juanita Fast, Shelia (Fast) Rojics dedicated her life to caring for others. As a Licensed Practical Nurse, Shelia cared for strangers in their time of need at St. Joseph's Hospital of South Bend. She then moved on to work with special needs children at Darden School in South Bend. It was here that Shelia became the driving force behind the development of the Catheterization Program for the special needs children of the South Bend Community School district. Shelia then decided to leave the community work force, dedicating her life to caring for her family full time.

Shelia was blessed with a loving husband of 55 years, Louis Rojics, who survives her. She was also blessed with three children whom she adored: Daniel (Lynda) Rojics, David Rojics, and Dawn Rojics. Her blessings continued with grandchildren, Ashley (Riccardo) Rubino, Nathan Rojics, Justin (Erin) Donica and Mitchell Donica. She loved her grandchildren dearly and cherished every moment she spent with them.

Visitation will be held at Kaniewski's Funeral Home on Bendix Drive in South Bend, IN on Sunday, March 1st from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. A rosary vigil will take place at 2:30 P.M. Catholic Mass and funeral service will be held Monday at St. Pius X Church on Fir Road in Granger at 10:30 A.M. followed by burial service at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -