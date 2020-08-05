Sheila Klein
Feb. 17, 1948 - August 1, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Sheila (O'Reilly) Klein, 72, of Traverse City, Michigan, formerly of Mishawaka, Indiana, peacefully passed away at home with her family around her on August 1, 2020.
Sheila was born on February 17, 1948 to the late Martin and Margaret (Doyle) O'Reilly in East Wall, Dublin, Ireland.
Sheila emigrated to the United States in 1966 to work as a nanny in Boston, Massachusetts. It was there that she met her future husband of 53 years, U.S. Coast Guardsman Paul J. Klein of Mishawaka, Indiana. They were married on December 30, 1967 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mishawaka, Indiana. Sheila first moved to Traverse City, Michigan in 1976 when Paul was transferred there with the Coast Guard from Washington, D.C. After Paul retired from the Coast Guard in 1985, Sheila and Paul returned to Paul's hometown of Mishawaka, Indiana, but ultimately returned to Traverse City, Michigan in 2013.
Sheila was very active in the Irish-American community in northwestern Michigan, with whom she shared a love of Irish music, dance, and storytelling. Sheila participated in the first St. Patrick's Day parade in Traverse City in 1979. In 2015, Sheila had the honor to be named the Queen of the 37th Traverse City St. Patrick's Day parade. Sheila was an avid reader and loved gardening, knitting, dollhouse decorating, and spending time with her two grandsons. She loved to explore the different parts of the country she lived in throughout her life, including Oregon, Virginia, Louisiana, Indiana, and Michigan, visiting small towns and out-of-the-way places.
Sheila found her professional calling as a nurse's aide caring for the retired religious sisters at St. Mary's Convent and St. Francis' Convent in South Bend and Mishawaka, Indiana. She loved talking with the sisters, and especially loved listening to their stories. Sheila had a tremendous work ethic, and was held in high esteem by her co-workers. A devout Catholic, Sheila was compassionate, kind, and generous, giving to the Church and many charities throughout her life. She was true and loyal to those she loved - an exemplary wife, mother and friend.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Paul J. Klein of Traverse City, Michigan; children, Patrick Klein of Traverse City, Michigan and Margaret Klein of Chicago, Illinois, daughter-in-law, Valeri Dietz Klein; and grandsons, Pierson Klein and John Val Klein, all of Traverse City, Michigan. She is also survived by brothers, Martin O'Reilly of London, England and Desmond O'Reilly of Dublin, Ireland.
Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Martin O'Reilly, mother, Margaret (Doyle) O'Reilly, beloved sister, Angela Watson, and brothers, Sean O'Reilly, Vincent O'Reilly, and David O'Reilly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to those who cared for Sheila in her final days, including: Dr. Bilal Ansari of Michiana Hematology-Oncology; the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Cowell Family Cancer Center at Munson Hospital; M.D. Anderson Hospital, Houston; the University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor; and the nurses and staff of Hospice of Michigan.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. TODAY, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A Rosary service will begin at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Christ the King Catholic Church on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. with additional visitation one hour prior at church. Share a memory of Sheila at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com
. Arrangements with the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City, Michigan.