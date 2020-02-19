|
Sheila Marie Davis
Feb. 5, 1959 - Feb. 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Sheila Marie Davis, 61, of Iowa Street, Mishawaka, IN, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN.
Sheila was born to James and Rosie M. (Kindred) Davis Feb. 5, 1959 in Chicago, IL, both of whom preceded her in death along with two brothers, Tony A. Davis and James Davis Jr.; and a nephew, Anwar Davis.
Shelia graduated from Riley High School in 1977. She was the head cook and CNA at Green Spring Manor for over 34 years. Her passion was playing bingo and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Keyona (James) Morris of Mishawaka, IN; her son, Eugene (Alita) Bigsbee of Atlanta, GA; 13 grandchildren; three sisters, Sharon Davis and Lurentha (Edward) Davis-Drakes both of Mishawaka, IN, and Nola A. Davis of Fort Worth, TX; five brothers, Ronald G. Davis of Peru, IN, Kenneth (Taletha) Davis of Arizona, Jerry (Tammy) Davis of Mishawaka, IN, Wayne Davis of South Bend, IN, and Troy Davis of Atlanta, GA, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and the extended Woolen family of Fort Worth, TX.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at New Birth Christian Ministries with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at the church.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our website to send condolences at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020