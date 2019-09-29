Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Southlawn Cemetery
Sheila R. Berta


1938 - 2019
Sheila R. Berta Obituary
Sheila R. Berta

May 21, 1938 - Sept. 27, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Sheila R. Berta, 81, life-long resident of South Bend, passed away peacefully Friday morning, September 27, 2019 at Heritage Point in Mishawaka.

Sheila was born May 21, 1938 in South Bend, to the late Frank and Teresa (Foldesi) Berzai.

On July 11, 1959 in South Bend, Sheila married Carl R. Berta; he preceded her in death November 2, 2009.

Sheila retired in 2004 after thirteen years of service from Zikers Cleaners. She attended St. Jude Catholic Church for many years.

Surviving are two daughters, Lori (Milton) Cobb of Carmel and Kim (Charles) Hill of Mishawaka. Also surviving are her six grandchildren, Mickey Cobb, Haley Cobb, Abby Hill, Charles Hill, Jr., Jaclyn (Jeff) Fox and Nicole (Alexander) Hess-Waldron; three great-grandchildren, Sawyer Pechiney, Axel Dosal, Emersyn Fox; and a brother, Donald Berzai of Bristol.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana 46614 with Rev. John H. Delaney officiating.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral on Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

Online condolences to the Berta family may be directed to www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019
