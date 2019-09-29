|
Sheila R. Berta
May 21, 1938 - Sept. 27, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Sheila R. Berta, 81, life-long resident of South Bend, passed away peacefully Friday morning, September 27, 2019 at Heritage Point in Mishawaka.
Sheila was born May 21, 1938 in South Bend, to the late Frank and Teresa (Foldesi) Berzai.
On July 11, 1959 in South Bend, Sheila married Carl R. Berta; he preceded her in death November 2, 2009.
Sheila retired in 2004 after thirteen years of service from Zikers Cleaners. She attended St. Jude Catholic Church for many years.
Surviving are two daughters, Lori (Milton) Cobb of Carmel and Kim (Charles) Hill of Mishawaka. Also surviving are her six grandchildren, Mickey Cobb, Haley Cobb, Abby Hill, Charles Hill, Jr., Jaclyn (Jeff) Fox and Nicole (Alexander) Hess-Waldron; three great-grandchildren, Sawyer Pechiney, Axel Dosal, Emersyn Fox; and a brother, Donald Berzai of Bristol.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana 46614 with Rev. John H. Delaney officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral on Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019