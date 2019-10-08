|
|
Sheila T. Macri
Nov. 16, 1957 - Oct. 3, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Sheila T. Macri, 61, of Gaffney, SC, formerly of Mishawaka, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in her residence.
Sheila was born on November 16, 1957 in Charlotte, NC to Henry and Doris (Cooley) Thompson. They preceded her in death along with her husband, Antonio “Tony” Macri; brothers-in-law, Frank Lizzi, Dominic (Francesca) Macri, Edward Macri, and Cosimo Macri; sister-in-law, Concetta Maugeri; and her cat, Muffin and dog, Shiloh.
Surviving are her aunt (“mom”), Evelyn Owensby; nephews, Samuel “Sammy” Owensby and BJ Owensby; stepson, David Macri; her “favorite niece” and best friend, Marianne Tucker; her best friend, Judy Hamby and her granddaughter, Brittney Addis; her best friend, Sheryl Herrin and her daughter, Maddie Herrin; brothers-in-law, Sam (Tammy) Macri, Nick (Immacolata) Macri, and Carmelo Maugeri; sisters-in-law, Maria Lizzi, Rosa Macri, and Catherine Macri; her beloved cats, Baby, Midnight, and Sassy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00pm Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Viewing will take place from 10:00am until 12:00pm Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019