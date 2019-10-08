Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Macri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila T. Macri


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila T. Macri Obituary
Sheila T. Macri

Nov. 16, 1957 - Oct. 3, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Sheila T. Macri, 61, of Gaffney, SC, formerly of Mishawaka, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in her residence.

Sheila was born on November 16, 1957 in Charlotte, NC to Henry and Doris (Cooley) Thompson. They preceded her in death along with her husband, Antonio “Tony” Macri; brothers-in-law, Frank Lizzi, Dominic (Francesca) Macri, Edward Macri, and Cosimo Macri; sister-in-law, Concetta Maugeri; and her cat, Muffin and dog, Shiloh.

Surviving are her aunt (“mom”), Evelyn Owensby; nephews, Samuel “Sammy” Owensby and BJ Owensby; stepson, David Macri; her “favorite niece” and best friend, Marianne Tucker; her best friend, Judy Hamby and her granddaughter, Brittney Addis; her best friend, Sheryl Herrin and her daughter, Maddie Herrin; brothers-in-law, Sam (Tammy) Macri, Nick (Immacolata) Macri, and Carmelo Maugeri; sisters-in-law, Maria Lizzi, Rosa Macri, and Catherine Macri; her beloved cats, Baby, Midnight, and Sassy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00pm Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Viewing will take place from 10:00am until 12:00pm Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zahoran Funeral Home
Download Now