Sheldon Seltzer
July 4, 1930 - July 26, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Pastor Sheldon Seltzer of Niles, formerly of Buchanan, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 1, at the Buchanan Seventh-day Adventist Church. Burial will be in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Allred Funeral Home in Berrien Springs, www.allredfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to ADRA, or to the Buchanan Seventh-day Adventist Church Benevolent Fund.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019