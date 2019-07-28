Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allred Funeral Home
212 South Main Street
Berrien Springs, MI 49103
(269) 471-3729
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheldon Seltzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheldon Seltzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheldon Seltzer Obituary
Sheldon Seltzer

July 4, 1930 - July 26, 2019

BUCHANAN, MI - Pastor Sheldon Seltzer of Niles, formerly of Buchanan, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 1, at the Buchanan Seventh-day Adventist Church. Burial will be in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Allred Funeral Home in Berrien Springs, www.allredfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to ADRA, or to the Buchanan Seventh-day Adventist Church Benevolent Fund.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allred Funeral Home
Download Now