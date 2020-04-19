|
|
Shelley Marie
Egendoerfer
Dec. 2, 1981 - April 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Shelley Marie Egendoerfer, 38, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 16, 2020.
Shelley was born December 2, 1981 the daughter of Andrew Jon Egendoerfer and Tina Marie (Watts) Kruszewski. She was preceded in death by Andrew.
Left to cherish the memory of Shelley included two loving children, Tyler James Rankin and Kayla Jane Rankin; both parents, Tina Marie (Watts) Kruszewski and James Brian Kruszewski; brothers, James Allen Kruszewski and Justine J. Kruszewski; and sister, Jocelyn (Kruszewski) Erlacher. Shelley is also survived by her fiancee, “Her Ray of Sunshine,” Raymon P. Garcia; she has aunts, uncles, cousins from the Egendoerfers, Watts, and Kruszewski sides of families; and her Kaylee.
Shelley was a free-spirited person and she carried herself in that manner. All who knew or met her, even if just once, left with a piece of her. She was and always will be unforgettable. Shelley wanted to be a simple person, pure in life, and nothing but love in her heart and everyday being.
A Celebration of Life took place prior to Shelley's passing. She wanted people to visit while she was still alive and their presence was appreciated. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Shelley's children, 5107 Ford St., South Bend, IN 46619. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020