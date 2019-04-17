Shelly K. Zenisek



June 28, 1961 - April 11, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Shelly Kathleen Zenisek, 57, of Granger passed away at 12:20 a.m. Thursday, April 11 in Memorial Hospital following a short illness. Shelly was born June 28, 1961 in Belvidere, IL to the late Jean (Carlson) and Clifton L. Nilsen and had lived in the South Bend area since 1986, coming from Rockford, IL. On September 29, 1984, as Shelly K. Nilsen she married Peter W. Zenisek, who survives. She is also survived by her son, Skyler W. Zenisek of Granger; her sister, Sherri Valentine of Minneapolis, MN; and her brother, Curt Nilsen (Cathy) of Belvidere.



Shelly loved working with the children at the Evangel Heights United Methodist PDO preschool.



She always (mostly) enjoyed being with the toddlers and encouraging them to enjoy life, express their creativity, and respect themselves and others. She considered it a true blessing to see the children advance through the “grades” and grow into unique and gifted individuals.



She received tremendous satisfaction from her God given skills and appreciation of colors and textures as she expressed herself through her hobbies of knitting and crocheting, card making, painting, and repurposing of objects. She offered herself and her experience to help others and enjoyed the many meaningful relationships that resulted from sharing her abilities with others.



Shelly shared her love of Christ, and the experience, strength, and hope of her life experience with others. Encouraging, supporting, grieving and celebrating with friends, family, acquaintances, and strangers whenever and wherever life brought them together. Her humble strength and gentle spirit made it easy for her to move from sharing an experience with others into discovering common ground and developing lifelong friendships.



Shelly was most committed to her role as mother, successfully navigating through the raging waters of parenting a testosterone laden child, into the relative serenity of loving a very fine young man of whom she was extremely proud.



A Celebration of Life Service celebrating Shelly's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. with Pastor Ann Dill, formerly of Tracey United Methodist Church of LaPorte officiating. Cremation will take place. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Shelly's name may be made to the , 115 W. Washington St. Suite 1180-S, Indianapolis, IN 46204.



