Shelly Rupert
Nov. 27, 1970 - Oct. 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Shelly Rupert, 49, lifelong South Bend resident, passed away at 2:15 am Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Memorial Hospital South Bend. She was born November 27, 1970 in South Bend to Walter and Dorothy (Evans) Rupert.
Shelly is survived by her mother, Dorothy Rupert; three daughters, Lacey Nicole Roth and wife Sabryna Smith of South Bend, Meriah Lachrisa Roth and boyfriend Todd Lantz of South Bend, and Alexis Shyann Roth and fiancé Robert Grundy; one grandchild, Brooklyn Roth; two sisters, Dawn Reynolds of South Bend and Kimberly (Ben) St. Clair of South Bend; three brothers, Jeffrey Rupert of Niles, MI, Joseph (Pamela) Rupert of South Bend, and Jason Rupert of South Bend; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Rupert.
She was employed by Hilton Garden Inn prior to her death.
There are no services planned at this time. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
