1/1
Shelly Rupert
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelly Rupert

Nov. 27, 1970 - Oct. 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Shelly Rupert, 49, lifelong South Bend resident, passed away at 2:15 am Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Memorial Hospital South Bend. She was born November 27, 1970 in South Bend to Walter and Dorothy (Evans) Rupert.

Shelly is survived by her mother, Dorothy Rupert; three daughters, Lacey Nicole Roth and wife Sabryna Smith of South Bend, Meriah Lachrisa Roth and boyfriend Todd Lantz of South Bend, and Alexis Shyann Roth and fiancé Robert Grundy; one grandchild, Brooklyn Roth; two sisters, Dawn Reynolds of South Bend and Kimberly (Ben) St. Clair of South Bend; three brothers, Jeffrey Rupert of Niles, MI, Joseph (Pamela) Rupert of South Bend, and Jason Rupert of South Bend; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Rupert.

She was employed by Hilton Garden Inn prior to her death.

There are no services planned at this time. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be left for the Rupert family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes River Park / South Bend

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved