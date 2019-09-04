Home

Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Sherrie Sicks


1959 - 2019
Sherrie Sicks Obituary
Sherrie Sicks

March 4, 1959 - Aug. 31, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Sherrie Sicks, 60, of Mishawaka, passed away in the morning hours of August 31 at Belltower Health and Rehabilitation. Sherrie was born in Mishawaka on March 4, 1959 to Louis and Frances (Davis) Nowicki. She worked for many years in the manufacturing industry. She enjoyed crafts and creating things. She was very outgoing and friendly and loved by many who will dearly miss her. She was a wonderful mother to her son Dani, who was the joy of her life, though he was with her for such a short time.

Sherrie is survived by her loving siblings, Tammy (RD) Anderson of Mishawaka, Karen Nowicki of Mishawaka, Jay (Beth) Freet of Mishawaka, and Tim (Salina) Freet of Granger. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Sherrie was preceded in death by her son, Daniel in 1991, along with her mother and stepfather, Frances and Gary Freet, and her father, Louis Nowicki.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, September 4 from 5:00 until 8:00pm and one hour prior to the service in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Sherrie's life will be held on Thursday, September 5 at 11:00am in the funeral chapel. She will be laid to rest next to her precious son Daniel in the Fairview Cemetery of Mishawaka. Memorial contributions may be made in Sherrie's name to Reins of Life, 55200 Quince Rd., South Bend, IN 46619.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019
