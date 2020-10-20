1/1
Sherry A. Harding
1949 - 2020
Sherry A. Harding

April 14, 1949 - Oct. 14, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Sherry A. Harding, 71, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born on April 14, 1949 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Max and Ruth (Tretheway) Feirick. Sherry was a lifelong resident of the area and loved by everyone she met.

Sherry worked as an operator for Miles/Bayer. She was also self-employed both as a bar owner and paint contractor.

Sherry was a loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and all-around person. Her top priority in life was her family. Anyone who met Sherry could immediately recognize her giving and caring nature. From hosting holidays to catering family events, Sherry was always there to provide all she could.

Sherry is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Warren) Williams of South Bend, Indiana; son, Michael (Kimberly) Harding of Cassopolis, Michigan; four grandchildren, Cory (Krista) Harding, Colin Harding, Christopher Harding, and Matthew (Rebekah) Williams; two great-grandchildren, Carson and Kaden Harding; two sisters, Carole Clark and Diana Gish both of South Bend; and her brother, Larry Feirick of Elkhart, Indiana.

Memorial Services for Sherry will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home- River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may gather with the family from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
OCT
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
