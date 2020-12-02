Sherry Whittaker
March 6, 1944 - Nov. 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Sherry began her adventure of life on March 6, 1944, the daughter of the late Howard and Flossie Hamblen of South Bend, Indiana.
As a teenager, she worked for the original “Martin” of Martin's Supermarket and volunteered as a candy striper at South Bend Memorial Hospital. She graduated from South Bend Central High School in 1962 and soon married the love of her life, Lenny Whittaker, at St. Paul's Methodist Church on September 22 of the same year. They celebrated 57 years together and were reunited Thursday morning, November 26, 2020 just in time for Thanksgiving dinner with Jesus.
Sherry was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, volunteering at anything involving her boys. She never missed a game or concert, and her distinct “cheerleading” could fill any ballpark, gymnasium, tennis court, or auditorium.
The turning point of her life came in 1975 when she fully trusted in Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was born again. From that day, every aspect of her life was devoted to sharing and teaching with everyone she met.
She served the City of Niles as Deputy City Clerk and Personnel coordinator, retiring after more than 25 years of service. Sherry was a teacher of God's Word whether it be at her home church, Michiana Christian Embassy in Niles, the Hope Rescue Mission of South Bend, or the houses and huts of rural China and Israel.
She is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Doreen) Whittaker of Niles and Mark Whittaker of Niles; grandchildren, Kate Reynolds, Kyle Whittaker, Sam (Kaitlin) Whittaker, Jacob (LeighEllen) Whittaker, Sophia Whittaker, and Collin and Corinn Whittaker; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Jane Reynolds, and Felicity Joe Whittaker (with two more on the way). She will also be dearly missed by her dear sister, Sandra Harlan of Indianapolis, Indiana, and many more precious relatives and friends.
Even though her feet were small, her shoes will be impossible to fill!
A time of visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Michiana Christian Embassy, 1922 E. Main St., Niles, MI 49120. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2020, also at the Michiana Christian Embassy. A private burial will be held at Silverbrook Cemetery.
In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, the State of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines, including social distancing, mandatory mask, and sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance in helping us keep everyone in attendance healthy.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sherry's memory to Michiana Christian Embassy, 1922 E. Main St., Niles, Michigan 49120 or Hope Ministries, 432 S. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, Indiana 46601.
Photos, condolences, and memories can be left for Sherry's family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.