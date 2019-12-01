|
Shirlee Wishinsky
April 11, 1923 - Nov. 11, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Shirlee “Lee” Wishinsky (née Slavin) died peacefully at home in Lincolnwood, IL on November 11, 2019. She was 96.5 years old.
Shirlee is survived by her children, Jan Wishinsky of Chicago, Fran Landt (Skip) of Chicago, BJ Wishinsky (Kathleen) of Mountain View, CA, and Ellen Robertson (Phil) of Plainwell, MI; and her four grandchildren, Hannah, Ginny (Brandon), Emma (Michael), and Matt. Her husband, Dr. Henry Wishinsky, preceded her in death.
Shirlee was born on April 11, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Irving and Debra Slavin. She overcame childhood polio and excelled in school. At the outset of WWII she enlisted in the Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), requiring her parents' permission because she was underage. After boot camp she shipped out to Hawaii over dangerous waters. A Japanese code had been broken, and Shirlee and the other Aerographers Mates went to work decoding Japanese weather maps so U.S. forces could better anticipate enemy movements. She also learned to hula and developed a lifelong love of Hawaii, returning several times with her husband and daughters.
After the war Shirlee met and married Henry Wishinsky, a young clinical chemist also from Brooklyn. As Henry's career advanced they moved first to Arlington, VA, then Baltimore, MD, and finally settled in South Bend, IN with their four daughters. She had always encouraged her children's creativity and explorations of art, music and dance, but never thought she had any talent. That changed when, with all but one daughter off in college, Shirlee started taking art classes. She went on to complete most of the coursework for an MFA at Indiana University, South Bend, taking classes from Harold Zisla, Tuck Langland, and other well-known members of the Fine Arts faculty. She joined the Watercolor Society and other arts organizations, and exhibited her work in many area shows.
In 2014 Shirlee moved to Lincolnwood, IL to be closer to her daughters Jan and Fran so that they, and Fran's family, could help take care of her. She was extremely proud of her military service and in 2015 went on an Honor Flight trip to visit the WWII Memorial in Washington, DC.
The funeral and interment were held on November 14 at the Hebrew Orthodox Cemetery in Mishawaka, IN. Memorial donations may be made to Planned Parenthood www.plannedparenthood.org; the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) www.aclu.org; the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) www.support.adl.org; or Honor Flight www.honorflight.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019