Shirley A. Butler
1935 - 2020
Shirley A. Butler

Aug. 4, 1935 - Dec. 4, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Shirley A. Butler, 85, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Mishawaka of natural causes with her son Larry and his lifelong partner Tami at her side.

Shirley was born on August 4, 1935 in Dowagiac, Michigan as the daughter of Raymond “Shorty” and Velma (Baker) Abshire.

Shirley was employed by Mishawaka Steel Fabricating as a bookkeeper for many years before her retirement in 1982. She was also an avid table top shuffleboard player, she loved Notre Dame women's basketball, and was a Notre Dame football fan.

Shirley is survived by her son, Larry Butler and his life partner, Tami Linderman of Elkhart. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Abshire and her mother, Velma Kohler, her brother, Harley Donald Abshire, and sister, Vivian Abshire Mayberry. There will be no formal service as per her wishes. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in her name to the St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
