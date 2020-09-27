Shirley A. Goepfrich
Aug. 3, 1929 - Sept. 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Shirley A. Goepfrich, 91, passed away peacefully September 24, 2020.
Shirley was born August 3, 1929 in Plymouth, IN to the late Clement William and Thelma F. (Ford) Kost.
On April 14, 1951, Shirley married the love of her life, Charles J. “Chuck” Goepfrich. He preceded her in death in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John “Jack” Kost in 2018.
Shirley was blessed with five children: Christine A. Hall of Mishawaka, Mark C. (Julie) Goepfrich of Granger, Thomas R. (Josie) Goepfrich of South Bend, John E. “Jack” Goepfrich of Rodgersville, AL, and Jill Anne Goepfrich, who preceded her in death; ten grandchildren: Adam (Kate) Dobbins, Aaron (Christi) Dobbins, Brian Hall, Amy (Randy) Holland, Amanda (Jason) Hertel, Meghan (Stephen) Pozywio, Melissa (Will) Jurek, Lisa (Bill) Wunsch, Michael (Ashley) Goepfrich, and Sam Goepfrich; a sister, Kathryn (Mel) Chrapliwy of Walkerton, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley graduated from Walkerton High School in 1946, where she was a high school cheerleader. She was a working member of the South Bend Turners for decades. “Shirl”, as her friends referred to her, and Chuck enjoyed weekends there with friends and family bowling, dancing, or just having fun.
She enjoyed softball, bowling, and ceramics in her younger years. If sports were on TV, that's where you'd find Shirley, cheering on her favorite tennis player, rooting on her Cubbies, or doing a crossword puzzle while Chuck watched NASCAR.
She was a loving and devoted wife and mother who will be dearly missed.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the all the nurses and caregivers at Briarcliff Health & Rehabilitation. Their commitment to care kept Shirley happy, content, and comfortable in her final years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family at a later date. She will be interred at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens with her late husband.
www.McGannHay.com
The Alzheimer's Association
, or your favorite charity
.