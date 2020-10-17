Shirley A. Priebe
April 26, 1940 - Oct. 14, 2020
NILES, MI - Shirley Ann Priebe, 80, passed away at home in Niles, Michigan on Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020.
Shirley was born April 26, 1940, in South Bend, IN, to the late Gordon and Mildred Urquhart. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dick Earl Priebe, Sr. and her son, Dick Earl Priebe, Jr.
Shirley is survived by her four living children and their families who treasure her memory: Cherryl (Lester) Lowery of Montrose, MI; Victoria (Scott) Nichols of West Chicago, IL; Greg (Kelly) Priebe of Beaver Dam, VA; and Sara (Arin) Johnson of Niles, MI. Her grandchildren are: Amanda (Chris) Townsend, Amy Geary, Darcy (Rebecca) Geary, Sara Beth Shefsky, Brooke Nichols, Isaiah (Faith) Nichols, Nathanael (Shayna) Nupanga, Jessica (Steven) Kenzevich, Steven Priebe, Rebecca Short, Curtis Short, Ian Johnson, Allie Johnson, and Lukas Basso; and her great-grandchildren are: Alexis Stall, Maria Stall, Carly Stall, Lyddy Shefsky, Summer Geary, Colt Geary, Madison Townsend, Lena Townsend, McKenzie Kenzevich, Ava Nupanga, Nathan Nupanga, and Sawyer Lloyd.
Shirley attended South Bend Washington-Clay High School. She was devoted to her family and the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a longtime member of Granger Missionary Church. She enjoyed horses, gardening, sewing/quilting, and reading. Shirley's family and friends grieve their loss, cherish her memory, and rest in God's promise of resurrection.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with the Funeral taking place at 11:00 a.m., all at Granger Missionary Church, 50841 Birch Rd., Granger, IN. Pastor Scott Nichols will be officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, in Osceola.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Granger Missionary Church.
Face masks are required to be worn inside the church.
