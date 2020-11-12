1/1
Shirley A. Wagley
1933 - 2020
Shirley A. Wagley

Nov. 4, 1933 - Nov. 9, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Shirley A. Wagley, 87, of South Bend, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Shirley was born in Mishawaka on November 4, 1933, the daughter of (the late) Charles & Verda (Snow) Miller. On June 22, 1952 she married Jack L. Wagley who preceded her in death on January 27, 1997 after 44 years of marriage. Shirley was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church; she was devoted to her church, always willing to help in any way possible. She enjoyed crafts, crochet, cooking, and her monthly breakfasts with friends from Burcliff Industries. Shirley was a former Boy Scout & Cub Scout Den Mother and enjoyed caring for all of the neighborhood kids. In addition to her parents and her husband Jack, Shirley was also preceded in death by her son, Terry Wagley and an infant brother, Gary Wagley. She is survived by her sons, Mike (Jane) Wagley of Summerville SC and Mark Wagley of South Bend; her grandchildren, Lewis Wagley & Emily Wagley, both of Summerville, Michael Wagley Jr. & Sarah Wagley, both of Niles, MI; and her great-grandson, Carson Wagley. Funeral Services 2:00 Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, with Pastor Joe Risinger from Lighthouse Baptist Church officiating. Visitation is Thursday from 1-2pm in the funeral home. Burial in Fairview Cemetery. To share a remembrance of Shirley or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
NOV
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
