Shirley Ann Alvaro
Shirley Ann Alvaro

April 20, 1946 - August 20, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Shirley passed away in Honolulu, Hawaii. She was a retired Nursing professor at the University or Hawaii and a retired LTC in the Air Force. She was a dear wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid marathon runner, having completed 60 marathons and the grueling 37-mile uphill Run to the Sun on Haleakala, Maui. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in South Bend, IN and received her nursing degrees from Barnes Hospital in Kansas City, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner degree from UC San Francisco, and Masters in Public Health from the University of Hawaii. She is survived by husband, Dennis, daughter, Carmen, son, Jonathan (Sukanya) Schmitt, and grandson, Thanaphon Schmitt, and preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Ethyl Smudey; sisters, Patricia Ritschard, Rose Jackson, and Dee Smudey, and brother, Leonard Smudey. She was buried at the National Cemetery of the Pacific - Punchbowl, Honolulu, Hawaii with Military Honors.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
