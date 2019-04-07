Shirley Ann (Chism) Chew



April 2, 2019



GARY, IN - Shirley Ann (Chism) Chew was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was a retired employee of the Gary Community School Corporation and a faithful member of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church (UMC). She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Willie Chew, Jr. and daughter, Shauntell D. Chew. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving family: eldest son, Reginald Chew of San Francisco, CA; daughter, Shirelle M. Chew of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughter, Deneisha Rencher of Indianapolis, IN; sister, Charlotte (Lonnie) Taylor of South Bend, IN; and brother, James (Mary) Chism of South Bend, IN. Shirley's parents, James and Lillian Chism, as well as brothers John (Shirley) Chism and Eugene (Elaine) Chism preceded her in passing. Visitation is Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00-10:00am followed by Funeral Services from 10:00-11:00am both of which will be held at 5th Ave. UMC, 2600 W. 5th Ave., Gary, IN. Interment will be at the Calumet Park Cemetery. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the .