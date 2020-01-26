|
Shirley Anne Letcher
June 6, 1943 - Jan. 19, 2020
NILES, MI - Shirley Anne (Brodeur) Letcher, passed away on January 19, 2020, at the age of 76.
She was born on June 6, 1943 in Worcester, Massachusetts to the late Desire Brodeur and Frances (Avolizi) Sobol.
On October 28, 1964, Shirley married the love of her life, James Letcher, who survives her. To their union, they were blessed with three children: Anita (Michael) Brumitt and Charlotte (Raymond) McNitt, both of Niles MI, and Jimmy Letcher, of Forest City, FL. She is also survived by grandchildren: Mike Jr. (Toni Beth) Brumitt, Nicole (Josh) Price, Ashley (Torrey) Martinez, Joseph Letcher, and Kristie Phillips, all of Niles, MI, Joshua Letcher of St. Petersburg, FL, and Julia Letcher of Forest City, FL; and sister, Roseann Beaudry of Venice, FL. She also had 14 great-grandchildren.
Shirley and her husband lived in Lady Lake, Florida for 10 years. She loved the outdoors and working in the yard, and would often help others with their lawn care. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and she will be dearly missed.
No services are being held at this time. Memorial donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or to Riley Children's Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020