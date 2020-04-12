|
|
Shirley Buslee
Oct. 31, 1927 - April 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Shirley Louisa Remquist was born in Minneapolis, MN on October 31, 1927 and died in her home in Durango on April 7, 2020 under the care of Mercy Hospice and her long-time caregivers from Comfort Keepers. She was the daughter of August and Emma Remquist.
She grew up on the family farm in Meeker County, MN and graduated from Dassel High School in 1945. As a teen, she worked detasseling corn, and in the Cokato Green Giant canning factory. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1949 and then moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan to complete her dietetic internship at the University of Michigan Hospital, and then to the Martha Cook Dormitory as resident dietitian. There she met and married her husband, Roger Buslee. After their marriage on April 4, 1953, he moved into Martha Cook Dormitory with her - the first man to live there. Upon his graduation from medical school, they moved to Philadelphia, PA and then to South Bend, IN, eventually moving to Durango, CO in 1972. After her children were born, Shirley worked part time as the dietitian for several nursing homes in South Bend and Durango. She was also employed by United Blood Services leading blood drives in the Durango area, and was the office manager for Southwest Diagnostic Laboratories.
Shirley and Roger loved to travel, both by themselves and with friends. She loved skiing, cooking, and raising flowers. And she loved her dogs. Abby and Charbonne accompanied her all over Durango. She was a member of several reading groups in the Durango area, and the League of Women Voters. She and Roger supported Music in the Mountains, Fort Lewis College, the Durango Public Library, and were active in fundraising for the new Mercy Hospital. The Laboratory at Mercy is named in their honor.
She is survived by children, William of Germantown, MD, Patricia Humphrey of Statesboro, GA, and David (Natalie) of Delafield, WI; and grandchildren, Emma and Ceba Humphrey, and Eric and Melissa Buslee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger M. Buslee M.D., her parents, sister Ardis, and son Mark.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Mercy Health Foundation or Christ the King Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020