Shirley Coates
Dec. 8, 1944 - Aug. 15, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Pastor Shirley A. Coates, 74, of South Bend, Indiana transitioned into eternal life on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Shirley was born to Apostle Willie Coates Sr. and his wife, Fannie Mae Coates on December 8, 1944, in South Bend, IN. Her parents started Emmanuel Deliverance Church of God in Christ in 1959, to address the spiritual and social problems they witnessed in the community.
Shirley eventually accepted the mantle of Pastor of Emmanuel Deliverance Church and continued the work started by her parents. She dedicated her life to ministry, providing leadership, and was always willing to reach beyond racial, economic, and denominational boundaries to help those in need.
Under her leadership, Emmanuel's doors were open six days a week doing everything from helping people find housing, feeding the hungry, caring for children, to ministering to the souls of those addicted to drugs and alcohol.
Pastor Shirley also worked on social justice issues including improving education, economic development, immigration issues, anti-violence initiatives, and led on HIV/AIDS awareness in the South Bend area. She was active with local organizations including Transforming Action Through Power (TAP), Urban League of South Bend and St Joseph County, John 3:16 Ministries, and University of Notre Dame.
Shirley's legacy lives on in the seeds she planted and the lives she touched.
The Celebration of Life for Shirley Coates will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at Pentecostal Cathedral Church of God in Christ, 1025 W. Western Avenue, South Bend, Indiana, with the visitation at 11:00 a.m.
Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends. Flowers are welcome and may be sent to the church.
Interment will take place on Monday, August 25, at Highland Cemetery, 2257 Portage Ave., South Bend, IN.
Funeral arrangements organized by Alford's Mortuary, 1222 Napier St., South Bend, IN 46601, (574) 282-2477.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019