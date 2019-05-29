Shirley D. Bennett



June 30, 1937 - May 14, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Shirley Bennett was born to Berlyn and Signa Ware in Mishawaka and she lived there all of her life. She married Jack Bennett on September 4, 1955 and worked as a jail matron at the St. Joseph County Jail from 1979-1999.



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sharron L. George; and by her husband Jack.



She is survived by 4 daughters, three of whom are Cherri (Jerry) Smith, Cindy Bennett, and Barbara (Kevin) Robards. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jimmy, Jamie (Stacy), Jeremy (Jennifer), Jacqueline (Todd), Jennifer, Shawna, Daniel (Allison), Sarah (Tony), Katie (Justin), and Jacob, and also by 18 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sisters, Darlene Stutzman, Janice Riffle, and Marty Kolodziej; and her brother, Berlyn Ware as well as brother-in-law, James Bennett, and many nieces and nephews.



She loved music, especially Elvis. She liked playing bingo, as long as she won! She and Jack loved to travel, especially to Branson, MO and Texas. Shirley was loved by many and will be missed so much! Bubb Funeral Chapel handled her final arrangements and she is buried with her husband Jack in Riverview Cemetery in South Bend. Shirley will live on in our memories until we meet again. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary