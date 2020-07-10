Shirley “Sue” Drake



May. 07, 1938 - Jul. 06, 2020



PLYMOUTH - Shirley Drake (82) passed away on July 6, 2020 at 5:27 p.m. at the St. Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka.



Shirley was born the daughter of Hutty Gaddis and Lilian (Brackenridge) Gaddis on May 7, 1938 in Arkansas. She has been a resident of the area for most of her life, and was a 1957 graduate of Walkerton High School. On May 2, 1959, she married the love of her life, Duane Drake. Shirley retired from Rock Industries after working as an office manager for 17 years. During her free time, she enjoyed being part of the Rebekah Lodge, where she held many offices and volunteering as the bingo coordinator at Miller's Merry Manor in Walkerton, camping cooking, and trail riding on mules.



Shirley is survived by her husband, Duane Drake, sons Kenneth Drake of Koontz Lake, and Jeff (Karen) Drake of Walkerton. Also surviving are sister Pat (Chuck) Wrigley of Peoria, Illinois, and brother Jerry Gaddis of Bremen, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Robin Drake, and brother Hutty Gaddis.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home (300 West Madison Street, Plymouth, Indiana 46563). There will be a Rebekah Lodge funeral service on Saturday, Jul 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., also at Deaton Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Center Church Cemetery.



Please note: face masks will be required during the visitation. Please be mindful of how much time you spend visiting with the family; we want to make sure everyone has a reasonable amount of time to visit. If you have a compromised immune system, or are not feeling well, please consider staying home, for your own safety, and the safety of others.



Memorial contributions may be made out to the donor's choice.



Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Shirley's family in making arrangements.





