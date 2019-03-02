Shirley Geik



July 17, 1927 - Feb. 27, 2019



GALIEN, MI - Shirley Geik, age 91, of Galien, died peacefully on Wednesday morning, February 27, 2019, in Brentwood of Niles. She was born July 17, 1927 in Galien, Michigan, the oldest of three children of Bodie and Margery Foster. She married William Geik on July 6, 1951 in Sawyer, Michigan. After more than fifty-six years of marriage, he preceded her in death October 9, 2007. Shirley hated long obituaries. Shirley will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Sharon (Michael) Kuntz of Niles, Michigan; three sons, Dennis (Peggy) Geik and Richard (Susanne) Geik of South Bend, Indiana, and Scott (Maria) Geik of New Buffalo, Michigan; two granddaughters, Kristin Geik and Sarah (Russell) Albert; six grandsons, Matthew Geik, Christopher (Katie) Geik, Jason Kuntz, Ryan Geik, Bryan Kuntz, and Tyler Geik; two great-grandchildren, Noah Albert and Kinsley Albert; twin brothers, Ronald Foster of Niles, Michigan and Donald (Barbara) Foster of Galien, Michigan; and a host of nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks, Michigan. Mrs. Geik will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Galien Cemetery. The family prefers contributions be made in Shirley's memory to , Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, 200 Turwill Lane, Suite 6, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49006 (alz.org/mglc/donate). Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, Michigan. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary