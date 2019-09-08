|
|
Shirley Gloria Nolan
Oct. 24, 1928 - Aug. 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Shirley, 90, of Dunnellon, FL passed away at Hospice of Marion County, Ocala, FL. She was the loving wife of William Joseph Nolan for 45 years. Shirley was born in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Edward and Barbara Zmudy. She also lived in South Bend, IN and Norristown, PA. Shirley is survived by her husband, William; daughters, Deborah Ann Borkowski (John) of Algonquin, IL and Denise Lynn Trzop of South Bend, IN; son, Kenneth Edward Kolacz (Betty Ann) of South Bend, IN, 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Memorial service arrangements are pending.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019