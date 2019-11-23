|
Shirley J. Hoffman
April 30, 1933 - Nov. 19, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Shirley J. Hoffman, 86, of Indianapolis passed away on November 19, 2019. She was born April 30, 1933 in Dubois County, Indiana to the late Marvin W. Brown and Elsie A. (Danhafer) Brown. She married Cyril Hoffman and he preceded her in death in 2007. She was employed with General Motors in the insurance and finance division.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her niece, Mara Lynn.
Survivors include her siblings, David L. (Gaelyn) Kleeman of Fortville, Indiana and Janice J. Nagy of South Bend, Indiana; nieces, Kim Brumbaugh (Jim), Lori A. LaBelle (Tim), Evie Ambler, and Bev Alles; nephews, Joe, Bob, Bill, Tom, and Jerry Alles; great-nephews and niece, Benjamin, Keagan, Brennan, and Kellan LaBelle, Bob Brumbaugh, and Sara (Brumbaugh) Lutz; and many other loving great-nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11:30am-2pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Avenue, with Funeral services to follow beginning at 2pm. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 23, 2019