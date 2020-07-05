Shirley J. Portolese
Sept. 29, 1934 - June 21, 2020
CARROLLTON, TX - Shirley J. Portolese, 85, formerly of Mishawaka, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Carrollton, TX.
Shirley was born on September 29, 1934 in Evansville, IN to Julian and Esther (Schmidt) Oberst. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gene Oberst of Rockton, IL.
On June 8, 1957 in Evansville, she married Don Portolese; he preceded her in death on January 19, 2011.
Surviving are her children, Brenda (Bob) Olive of Cave Creek, AZ, Ann (Mark) Schultheis of Carrollton, TX, and Ken Portolese of Hougton, MI; grandchildren, Dominic (Sarah) Schultheis, Hannah (Andrew) Spitzfaden, and Evelyn Schultheis; and great-grandchildren, Patrick and Angela Schultheis, and Luke, Julianne, and Kate Spitzfaden.
Shirley was a member of St. Bavo Catholic Church in Mishawaka, a member of St. Joseph Community Hospital Auxiliary, and a past member of Daughters of DiLoretto Club.
As per her wishes, private services were held at St. Bavo Catholic Church on July 2 and burial was in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mishawaka High School, Don Portolese Scholarship Fund, 1202 Lincoln Way East, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
