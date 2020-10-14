Shirley J. Stine
Oct. 13, 1928 - Oct. 12, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Shirley Jean Stine, 91, of Bremen, died at 1:40 pm, Monday, October 12, 2020, just hours short of her 92nd birthday. Shirley was born on October 13, 1928 in Bremen to the late Paul and Edna (Balsley) Sherk. On November 15, 1947, she married Owen J. Stine. He passed away on April 24, 1968. Shirley always dreamed of traveling the world when she was young and that dream was fulfilled when she and Owen packed up their young family and moved to Indonesia for three years. Several years after returning to Bremen, and after losing Owen to cancer, she courageously went back to college, finished her degree, and taught for 22 years in her hometown. Even after retiring, that travel bug took her back to revisit her beloved Indonesia and several other countries before settling down to be our special Grandma and Great-Grandma. Even as we are mourning her passing, we know her loving legacy will live on in those she left behind. She is survived by five children, Jay Stine of Somerville, MA, Jeff (Sharon) Stine of Elkhart, Jerome (Bev) Stine of Bremen, Jana Taylor of Bremen, and Jolene (Joel) Worthington of Bourbon; 11 grandchildren, Justin Stine, Rachael (William) Fenner, Nathan (Sarah) Phillips, Meghan (Chad) Huff, Kaylin Worthington, Zachary (Heidi) Taylor, Jessica (Josh) Walter, Katie (Jonathan) Sims, Seth Stine, Sarah Stine, and Skyler Stine; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Lester Sherk, Geneva Abbiehl, and William Sherk. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and infant son, Kevin; and siblings, Paul Sherk, Ronnie Sherk, and Maxine Balsley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 16, 2020 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Chuck Krieg will officiate. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Bremen Hospital Auxiliary, 1020 High Rd., Bremen, IN 46506 or Alzheimer's Association
, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
