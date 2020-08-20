1/1
Shirley Jean Chastain
1938 - 2020
Shirley Jean Chastain

Nov. 13, 1938 - August 17, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Shirley Jean (LaRowe) Chastain, 81, of Edgerton, OH, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in her home on August 17, 2020, in Elkhart, IN.

Visitation services will be held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley, Osceola, IN on Aug. 20 at Noon, with a service following at 2 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery. She is survived by sons Chuck (Rachel) Chastain of Peru, IN & Gene Chastain of Elkhart, IN, & many other family members. A complete obit can be seen and condolences left at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
AUG
20
Service
02:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
AUG
20
Burial
Chapel Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
