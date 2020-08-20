Shirley Jean Chastain
Nov. 13, 1938 - August 17, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Shirley Jean (LaRowe) Chastain, 81, of Edgerton, OH, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in her home on August 17, 2020, in Elkhart, IN.
Visitation services will be held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley, Osceola, IN on Aug. 20 at Noon, with a service following at 2 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery. She is survived by sons Chuck (Rachel) Chastain of Peru, IN & Gene Chastain of Elkhart, IN, & many other family members. A complete obit can be seen and condolences left at www.chapelhillmemorial.com
