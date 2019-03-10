Shirley Jean Ruggles



Nov. 12, 1932 - March 2, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Shirley Jean Ruggles, 86, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Memorial Hospital.



Shirley was born on November 12, 1932 in South Bend to Bernard and Evelyn Bourdon-Grose.



On August 25, 1961 she married Robert A. Ruggles. He died on March 11, 2017. Shirley was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Bruce Bourdon and Craig Bourdon.



In 1950 Shirley graduated from Riley High School and worked at Gilbert's Men's Store; then in 1981 she worked part time at Dunkin Donuts, LWE; then she was a hostess at Toasty's Restaurant on S. Michigan St. and finally was a hostess at Honker's Restaurant in South Bend, where she retired in 1996. Shirley then was employed by Dr. Steven & Patricia Gable and family when she suffered her stroke at home.



Shirley was a volunteer for the Pee-Wee Golf League at Studebaker Park for 13 years and a volunteer for 9 years for the Junior Tour Golf League of St. Joseph County. She and her husband played golf in a mixed league on Saturdays at Bowlers Country Club. Shirley enjoyed playing cards, knitting, crocheting, and reading books. She was an avid Indiana University basketball fan and Notre Dame football fan. Shirley loved to go camping in the pop-up with the grandkids, corresponding with girlfriends, and cooking; she was known for her apple slices.



Surviving are a daughter, Pamela Sue Stokes of South Bend; 2 sons, David Bruce Wynn of Logansport, IN and Eric Drew Wynn of Phoenix, AZ; 2 grandchildren, Stefanie (Todd) Coleman and Cicely Stokes both of South Bend; 4 great-grandchildren, Christopher Stokes of Glen Burnie, MD, Kylie Davis, Camille Coleman, and Klayton Coleman all of South Bend; 6 great-great-grandchildren, Isaiah Jones, Jaxon Jones, and Tyler Jones all of South Bend, Liam Stokes, Alina Stokes, and Brynnlee Stokes all of Glen Burnie, MD; a sister, Dixie (Kenneth) Wasoski of South Bend; and sister-in-law, June Bourdon of Granger.



Cremation has taken place. The family is planning an open house / celebration of life in the near future for Shirley & Robert Ruggles. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charles Martin Foundation and Youth Center, 802 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN 46616. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.